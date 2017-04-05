At least it's not snow: Environment Canada warning of potential flooding for Halifax
Mild temperatures and rain beginning Thursday and into Friday could cause flooding in frozen and snow covered areas in Halifax and Kings counties.
At least it’s not snow.
Environment Canada is warning Nova Scotians of potential flooding following rainfall later this week.
Mild temperatures and rain beginning Thursday and into Friday could cause flooding in frozen and snow covered areas, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement for Halifax and Kings counties issued on Wednesday.
Total rainfall amounts could be over 25 mm in some places by late Friday, and rainfall warnings may come later.