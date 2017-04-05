Halifax judge reserves decision in Christopher Garnier bail revocation hearing

Christopher Garnier took the stand Wednesday on the second day of his two-day bail revocation hearing, but Justice Peter Rosinski reserved his decision.

Garnier, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell in 2015.

He was granted bail in December. However, he has been in custody since being re-arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with three counts of breaching his strict bail conditions. Police say Garnier breached his release conditions by not answering police compliance checks when they knocked on the door of his mother's home in Cape Breton on Feb. 17.

Along with Garnier’s testimony, the court also heard from his mother and former boss.

A publication ban on the evidence and arguments heard in court both Tuesday and Wednesday remains in place for the hearing to protect Garnier’s right to a fair trial.

Rosinski will decide whether Garnier breached his conditions on the balance of probabilities. If so, the December bail order would no longer be valid. Defense lawyer Joel Pink would then have to convince the court that Garnier should not remain in custody.

If the judge finds no probable grounds for a breach then Garnier would be back out on bail.

Until Rosinski gives his decision on April 18, Garnier will remain in custody.

Family members shook their heads and wiped their tears following the hearing.