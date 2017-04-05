Housing futures: Historic Morris House in Halifax expected to open as youth home this summer

One of the oldest buildings in Canada will have a new lease on life when it finally opens this summer to house at-risk youth.

The city’s 253-year-old Morris House was saved and relocated four years ago from Hollis Street to its current spot at Charles and Creighton streets. It will soon serve as a youth home operated by the Metro Non-Profit Housing Association.

Andrew Murphy, vice president of finance for the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia, said in addition to refurbishing the outside of the structure, it needed a new foundation.

Things were further delayed as they devised a plan to proceed with restoring the interior.

“Just what were we going to do to renovate it to its proposed use for youth to live in? The big question was do you renovate it to museum quality, or do something else,” Murphy said.

The solution, he said, was to cover the walls and ceilings in such a way that everything could be uncovered should the community decide in the future that it should be a museum.

While most of the interior will look modern, Murphy said some Plexiglas windows inside will showcase a bit of its hidden history.

“You can see the inside framing. You can see the old hand hewn beams and some of the roman numerals where they put the post and beam package together when they build it all those years ago,” he said.

The heritage building is expected to become home to five youth this August. Murphy said before the tenants move in, he expects to host a few open houses.

“It’s the sweep of history that it has seen. It predates Confederation in Canada by over 100 years and it even predates the formation of the United States,” he said.

“It was around before we had elected governments in Nova Scotia…It would have been a shame to have it end up in a landfill… It was a well designed building and it was well constructed. There was no real reason to get rid of it.”