Man charged after grabbing money from bar VLT, being caught in foot chase: Halifax police
Staff from the Halifax bar chased the man through Spring Garden Place and held him until police arrived Tuesday.
A Halifax-area man was arrested after police say he took money from a bar VLT and fled, before being caught by the business' staff.
On Tuesday at about 5:46 p.m. Halifax Regional Police got a call of a disturbance near Spring Garden Place. When officers arrived on Brenton Street they found two men holding another man down.
Patrol officers were told that a staff member was emptying the VLT machine at a bar in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road, when the suspect knocked them over and grabbed a undetermined amount of money before fleeing.
The suspect ran through Spring Garden Place being chased by bar staff, until he was caught on Brenton Street and held until police arrived.
There was no weapon used and no one was injured.
A 23-year-old man from Lakelands will be appearing in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face a robbery charge.
