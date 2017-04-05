Former Nova Scotia doctor reprimanded for large opioid prescriptions

A former Glace Bay doctor has been reprimanded for professional misconduct for prescribing large amounts of opioids to his patients.

In a decision dated Jan. 26 and released this week, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia said Dr. David Soussou told them that several of his patients couldn’t find a replacement doctor when he was closing his family practice, so he wrote them large prescriptions before he left the province.

Those prescriptions triggered a review by the Nova Scotia Prescription Monitoring Program, which sent Soussou a letter of inquiry in September 2014. In February 2015, the monitoring program contacted the College of Physicians and Surgeons to help get an answer from Soussou, but a month later the college said Soussou had left the province, and the program decided it would no longer continue to seek a response.

However, in June 2015, the program learned Soussou had provided 87 patients with part-fill prescriptions, four of which were for large quantities. As well, some of the patients had documented issues of opioid misuse.

The monitoring program considered this to be a risk to patient safety and contacted the college, and a complaint was filed.

When he was interviewed by the college investigation committee, Soussou said he couldn't find another doctor to replace him and that he thought providing larger prescriptions to his patients was the best way to deal with the problem.

Soussou, who is no longer licensed to practice in Nova Scotia, told an auditor hired by the college to look into his patient files to see that he instructed local pharmacies to only dispense the drugs on a monthly basis. While the auditor could not find evidence of those instructions, it determined that the high prescribing was not Soussou’s common practice, and appeared to be isolated to the time of he closed his Glace Bay practice.