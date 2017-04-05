Nova Scotia man facing charges after 17-year-old boy trapped under vehicle

An 18-year-old man from Scotch Village was arrested and later released from custody following an incident at Avon View High School on Tuesday.

He's facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving. He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on May 30.

Peter Johnston, principal at Avon View High School, said things are returning to normal at the school.

“We’re providing our everyday service we offer to our students,” Johnston said. “We’re prepared to be here today, as we always are, to help students and we’re confident that today is unfolding as well as it can.”

Johnston said staff members are monitoring students to determine if external counselling services are required.

“We have our guidance counsellor and the youth health centre co-ordinator presently and we can pick up a phone as always. These protocols are in place at any time if we need to bring in a crisis team,” he said. “We’re measuring things as we go.”

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were called to the school to help a 17-year-old boy who was trapped under the front of a vehicle.