Police looking for suspect after Dartmouth hit and run involving presumably stolen vehicle

Halifax police are looking for a middle-aged man after a hit and run in Dartmouth Wednesday afternoon.

A release from police says they were called to the corner of Slayter and Chappell streets, where someone driving an SUV hit a fence, a power pole, and then a home just after 2:15 p.m.

Police say the driver was spotted leaving the scene, heading north on Slayter Street. He’s described as a middle-aged white man wearing dark jogging pants and a light-coloured shirt. Police are using a K9 unit to try to track him down.