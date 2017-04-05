Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
Susan Frances Ritcey, 51, of Porters Lake has been missing since Monday morning when she drove away in a green 2002 Ford Explorer.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old woman.
Susan Frances Ritcey of Porter's Lake was last seen on Monday at 9:30 a.m. possibly heading towards Peggy’s Cove, said Halifax RCMP in a news release on Wednesday.
Rictey is described as 5'3, about 160 pounds, with brown curly hair and fair complexion.
She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer with a white driver’s side door, and an Alberta license plate BTY 1910.
Anyone with information on Ritcey's whereabouts, or those who may have seen her, are asked to contact Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP at 902-889-3300.
