Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old woman.

Susan Frances Ritcey of Porter's Lake was last seen on Monday at 9:30 a.m. possibly heading towards Peggy’s Cove, said Halifax RCMP in a news release on Wednesday.

Rictey is described as 5'3, about 160 pounds, with brown curly hair and fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer with a white driver’s side door, and an Alberta license plate BTY 1910.