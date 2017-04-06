From a DJ showdown to drag queen bingo: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Crucible Sessions:

What’s better than one DJ? Five DJs at Menz & Mollyz bar Saturday night. They’re hosting a DJ showdown with five DJs going head to head all night for the title of champion. At the end of the night, the winner will be picked by a hand-selected panel of judges to move on to the next event. The event goes from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and it’s a 19 plus event with a $10 fee at the door.

Drag Queen Bingo:

The only way to make cosmic bingo better is to have it hosted by drag queens. Cosmic bingo is back for another fabulous evening at the Halifax Forum from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mayor Mike Savage will be present to call the first ball. It’s a 19+ event, and costs $15 or $20 depending on how many cards you play. Proceeds will be shared with Feed Nova Scotia, and Scotiabank will match proceeds up to $5,000.

2017 NSABBA Provincial Championships:

Ready to see Adonises and Aphrodites strut their stuff on stage? Come to the Spatz Theatre Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and see the 2017 Nova Scotia Amateur Body Building Association Provincial Championships. Winners will be able to compete in national competitions. Tickets for the morning show are $35 for adults or $20 for kids under 12. Evening tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for kids. They can be found online at: spatztheatre.tickethalifax.com/events/42422108/2017-nsabba-provincial-championshis.

Bespoke Wedding:

Get hitched to the idea of spending your Sunday at the Bespoke Wedding Event. The event is for couples, people who are engaged, and all those who like marriage. Experienced wedding planners will be there along with wedding vendors. It goes from 1 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel. Tickets are $25 online at tickethalifax.com/events/40467591/bespoke-the-wedding-event or $30 at the door.

Vimy Ridge Commemoration: