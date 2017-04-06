Former Cape Breton University president David Wheeler running for NDP in Halifax riding

Former Cape Breton University President David Wheeler will run as the NDP candidate in Halifax Armdale in the next provincial election.

“Under Stephen McNeil, the province has missed so many economic and social development opportunities,” Wheeler said in a press release.

“Now that I have more time to devote to political issues, it is really a ‘put up or shut up’ moment for me. I am looking forward to sharing the NDP vision to invest again in our communities with the people of Halifax Armdale.”

Wheeler assumed the leadership role at CBU in the spring of 2013 and held it until November when the university board of governors cited “governance issues” when they removed him as president of the university.

A press release regarding his candidacy for the NDP also noted his work as former Dean of Management at Dalhousie University and that he has advised UN agencies, the World Bank, national and provincial governments, development agencies, environmental organizations and corporations on issues such as international development, sustainable business practice and energy policy.

He’ll be nominated as the NDP candidate at a meeting next week. “David Wheeler is one of the leading voices for affordable post-secondary education and sustainable energy policy in Canada," said NDP Leader Gary Burrill, in a press release.