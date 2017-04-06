News / Halifax

Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls

Duncan Robertson Wright, 44, was expected in Halifax provincial court Thursday afternoon.

A Halifax man was expected in provincial court on Thursday to face charges involving human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says 44-year-old Duncan Robertson Wright was arrested Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m. at a home on Quartz Drive.

Police say they started an investigation on Sunday “regarding a man who directed and influenced” a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl “for the purpose of prostitution.”

Wright is facing charges including two counts of human trafficking of a person under the age of 18; three counts of sexual assault; two counts each of making and distributing child pornography; and two counts of keeping a common bawdy house.

