Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls
Duncan Robertson Wright, 44, was expected in Halifax provincial court Thursday afternoon.
A Halifax man was expected in provincial court on Thursday to face charges involving human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography.
A release from Halifax Regional Police says 44-year-old Duncan Robertson Wright was arrested Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m. at a home on Quartz Drive.
Police say they started an investigation on Sunday “regarding a man who directed and influenced” a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl “for the purpose of prostitution.”
Wright is facing charges including two counts of human trafficking of a person under the age of 18; three counts of sexual assault; two counts each of making and distributing child pornography; and two counts of keeping a common bawdy house.