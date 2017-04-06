Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls

A Halifax man was expected in provincial court on Thursday to face charges involving human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says 44-year-old Duncan Robertson Wright was arrested Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m. at a home on Quartz Drive.

Police say they started an investigation on Sunday “regarding a man who directed and influenced” a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl “for the purpose of prostitution.”