Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency fights 'serious' house fire in Fall River

The Halifax fire department responded to a “serious” house fire in Fall River on Thursday to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a call to 40 Sutherland Dr. at about noon that a house was on fire.

“They arrived to find the house fully engulfed in a serious fire,” division chief David Meldrum said at the scene.

“Propane cylinders were venting propane, so they entered what we call a defensive position ... The propane tanks are safe and empty now.”

Halifax spokesperson Brendan Elliott said firefighters heard popping coming from inside the house.

“We heard pops that could’ve been ammunition but we felt we didn’t need to take any special precautions,” said Elliott.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries to the public or firefighters were reported.

Meldrum said firefighters still had lots of work to do.

“We have seven units here which may fluctuate, so we have about 25 to 30 men here,” said Meldrum. “We probably have about two to four hours more work here.”

Firefighters had not been able to enter the building, said Meldrum.

“The walls are very unstable, they’re likely to fall down,” said Meldrum. “That’s a safety risk for our people.”