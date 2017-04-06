Nova Scotia man killed in recent vehicle collision remembered as an avid cyclist

Harold Cavanaugh says his brother was always on his bicycle.

Harold’s brother, George Murray Cavanaugh, was killed in an accident with a truck while riding his bike near the scale house just before 3 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 104, the Trans-Canada Highway, in Aulds Cove.

“He didn’t own his own vehicle,” said Harold. “His bicycle was his Cadillac.”

George Cavanaugh, 57, was born and raised in Wirral, N.B., a community south of Saint John, N.B. He moved to Port Hawkesbury in 2003.

Prior to moving to Cape Breton, George, the youngest of nine in his family, worked with a business in New Brunswick repairing video game machines, before moving to Beijing, China, where he worked as a network administrator, before returning to the Maritimes and eventually moving to the Strait area for work at a call centre.

“He was always willing to help people,” said Harold. “He was very quiet, he kept to himself, even his neighbours said he was very quiet, most times you would never know he was even there.”

“He took people for what they were,” he said. “If you were good to him, you were treated the same way.”

In 2004, George won $100,000 on the lottery. Harold said his brother bought a vehicle shortly after that, but never drove it much, leading to the vehicle rusting and eventually becoming undriveable. That’s when George took up biking, about six years ago.

Harold said his brother was on his way back to Port Hawkesbury after biking to Antigonish the day he died.

“It didn’t matter what the weather was like, he enjoyed riding his bike,” he said.

Harold found out about the accident when two Saint John police officers knocked on his door on Saturday night.

“Apparently George had my name on him, so that’s how they knew to contact me,” he said. “They asked me if I was related to a person name George Cavanaugh and I told them he was my brother and the female officer told me there was no easy way to say it, then I knew right then what was coming.”

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to think or say,” he said. “Even right now, I still have a hard time believing that it’s true — I’m going to miss him.”

George was unemployed at the time of the accident, but was doing some work from home, building and fixing computers. He was not married.

Harold Cavanaugh and two of his other brothers were in Port Hawkesbury on Monday. He said the family still doesn’t know exactly how the accident happened, but know it was snowing and windy at the time of the incident.

“Right now, the RCMP won’t give us any final details because they told us the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

In order to reach the island, Harold and his brothers were forced to pass the section of highway where their brother was killed.

“It was an emotional time — I asked my brother, Mike, to slow down a bit,” said Harold. “Mike and I were coming into Antigonish (on Monday) and I was watching the clock. I asked him if he saw the time on the clock, when it gets to 2:49 p.m., it would be two days since George died. If he would have stopped at 2:45 p.m. for a break, we wouldn’t be coming to Cape Breton.

The highway between Aulds Cove and Cape Breton was closed in both directions from the Big Stop in Aulds Cove to the roundabout in Port Hastings. The closure also shut down the Canso Causeway, the island’s only link to mainland Nova Scotia, for six hours.

Harold said his brother was liked in the Port Hawkesbury community.

“I stayed at his apartment on Monday. My brothers stayed at a hotel, but I stayed there,” he said. “When my brothers left, there was a steady stream of tenants coming up and knocking on the door talking about George — the whole building was in shock.”

Harold said he was told the truck driver who was involved in the accident is taking the situation badly as well.

“I hope he’s doing okay,” he said. “Nobody is attaching any blame to anybody. All we know right now it was an accident, so nobody is blaming him or anything like that. He was never brought into the conversation.”