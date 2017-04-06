Sobeys donating surplus food to Feed Nova Scotia in pilot program

Feed Nova Scotia announced they’re teaming up with Sobeys on a retail food program geared to help those in need.

Sobeys new corporate guidelines will allow surplus food close to or past its best before date (but still safe for consumption) to be donated and distributed safely to food banks, soup kitchens and shelters.

To ensure food safety, both parties are recognizing the important difference between best before dates and expiry dates. No items past expiry dates will be donated.

The program is currently being piloted at the Mumford Road Sobeys in Halifax and Aberdeen Mall Sobeys in New Glasgow, but Sobeys says it will be rolled out across Atlantic Canada within the next few months.