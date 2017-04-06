Sunrise Easter service back in Halifax's Africville after 50 years

Fifty years ago, Africville’s Seaview United Baptist Church was bulldozed. This Easter, the spirit of the church will live on in the first Africville Sunrise Easter Service since 1967.

Africville’s Easter Sunrise Services stopped after residents were relocated and their community was torn down in 1967. The service will take place at the Africville Museum, the former location of Seaview United Baptist Church, at 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Rev. Dr. Rhonda Britton will be leading the service, followed by a worship service at Cornwallis Street Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. A number of the people in Britton’s congregation were once part of Seaview United Baptist Church.

"We're excited to be going to Africville,” said Britton. “We think it's an important commemoration and we are pleased to unite with them for this.”

Britton said they have considered having the service in Africville in the past but couldn’t because there wasn’t a building. Now, with the 2012 completion of the Africville Museum and some assistance from Nova Scotia's 150 Forward Fund, the commemorative Sunrise Service is becoming a reality.

She said people can expect singing, testimonials and scripture reading.

People in Africville were spiritual, said Jaden Dixon, the executive director assistant of the Africville Museum. Dixon’s father, Terry Dixon, lived in Africville until he was 13 years old.

“The church was the heart of the community,” said Dixon. “It was not just where services were held but it was their recreational centre.”

In Donald H. J. Clairmont’s book Africville: The Life and Death of a Canadian Black Community, he writes that people came out from all over to Seaview’s Sunrise Service.