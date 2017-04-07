Air force grounds Cyclone military helicopter fleet after issue during descent

HALIFAX — The Royal Canadian Air Force has grounded its fleet of CH-148 Cyclone helicopters after one of the naval choppers encountered a problem during a training flight.

An Air Force spokesman says the problem corrected itself during a descent and the pilot safely landed the aircraft on March 9.

However, the glitch prompted a freeze on flying as of March 12, and the Air Force is investigating with the help of aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky.

To date, 11 Cyclones have been delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force, of which three are operated for testing and evaluation.

The existing fleet of aging Sea King helicopters will continue to provide maritime helicopter support for the Royal Canadian Navy.