Christopher Garnier has bail upheld by Halifax judge, but remains in custody

Christopher Garnier had his bail upheld in a court order on Friday, but he will remain in custody at least until another court hearing later this month.

Following a two-day bail revocation hearing in Nova Scotia Supreme Court earlier this week, Justice Peter Rosinski wrote in an order on Friday that the Crown did not prove that Garnier had breached his bail conditions under section 524 of the Criminal Code.

Garnier, accused of killing an off-duty police officer, was granted bail and put under 24-hour house arrest in December with several strict conditions. He was re-arrested on Feb. 19 after he allegedly breached his conditions during a police compliance check.

Police said they made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact him on Feb. 17 and 18 at the two locations he was allowed to reside – one in Bedford and the other in Millville, outside of Sydney. They said Garnier failed to comply by not answering when police knocked on the door of his mother's home in Cape Breton on Feb 17. Garnier didn't present himself at the door, which is one of his requirements.

Garnier still faces a charge of being at large without an excuse under section 145 of the Criminal Code, which is to be dealt with in Halifax provincial court on April 20.

Until then, he’ll remain in custody, remanded on that charge.

Garnier is facing charges of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of 36-year-old Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.