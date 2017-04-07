High risk offender being released in Halifax area
Ross Nelson Garland has a criminal record dating back to 1977, including charges for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and a litany other offences.
Police in Halifax area are advising the public that a high risk offender is bring released into the community.
Ross Nelson Garland, 57, is being released from Dorchester Penitentiary on Friday after completing a sentence for robbery and forcible confinement of a woman.
Garland is 6’3”, 276 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.
Halifax Regional Police said in a press release on Friday that Garland has a criminal record dating back to 1977, including charges for armed robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, break and enter, trafficking, theft, impaired driving and other offences.
Garland must follow strict conditions for eight years following his release. These include not possessing any weapons, giving notice of address changes, changes involving employment, volunteer work, or educational training, and any changes in his domestic or financial situation.
Halifax police also warn that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.
