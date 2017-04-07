News / Halifax

Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom

To claim the rings from Halifax police, you must be able to describe the specific details of the rings, such as their brand, size, and metal type.

Lost a set of wedding rings? Halifax Regional Police might be able help you out.

Police say on March 19, an employee found a set of wedding rings in a restaurant bathroom on 100 block of Hector Gate in Dartmouth.

This Wednesday, after being unable to find the owners herself, she turned the rings over to the police. Police haven’t found any record of similar rings that were lost or stolen.

The owner of the rings or anyone with information about the rings’ owner can contact the Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.

To claim the rings, the person must be able to describe the specific details of the rings, such as their brand, size, and metal type. 

