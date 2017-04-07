Sackville Sports Stadium partnership with library pilot extended

A pilot program providing Sackville Public Library users with access to free Sackville Sports Stadium passes has been extended until March 31, 2018.

The Membership Loan program, designed to promote healthy and active living, was originally implemented from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2017. The passes were valid for unlimited individual or family access to the stadium fitness centre, group classes, and public swims and skates for a two-week consecutive period.

Over the course of the first three months, library users signed out 89 passes and an additional 167 requests were on the wait list. The library also noticed an increased number of new and renewed library cards being used.