Stephen Tynes, previously charged with animal cruelty, accused of trying to steal cat

A Truro man will appear in court May 3 to face a charge of attempting to steal a cat.

Stephen Gregory Tynes, 32, of King Street, Truro, was charged Wednesday after Truro Police Service responded to a report of someone trying to take a cat from an Exhibition Street property.

Tynes is also charged with breach of probation stemming from weapons-related charges. Last October he received a conditional discharge and a year’s probation after pleading guilty to having an overcapacity ammunition magazine.

That charge resulted from an arrested in August 2015 after the former Dalhousie University student’s psychiatrist informed police she felt people at Dalhousie – including the daughter of the associate dean of the medical school – were in danger of being killed.

The threats-related charges were later dropped and a six-month peace bond was imposed that prohibited Tynes from possessing weapons and required him to stay at least 50 metres away from the university official and her daughter.

In May 2016, a sexual assault charge against Tynes was referred to Dartmouth mental health court. That charge, which dated to May 2013, was in relation to an allegation that he had sexually assaulted a woman at a Halifax bar.

Tynes was charged with animal cruelty in 2014 after witnesses told police they saw a man coax a cat off a doorstep on Fairview Drive in Truro in the early morning hours of July 12. The witnesses said he picked the cat up by its hind legs, swung it above his head and then slammed it into the ground.