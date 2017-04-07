Oops: Us Weekly's mixup puts Anne of Green Gables in Nova Scotia

The good people at Us Weekly were on the wrong end of some Maritime hostility after putting Anne of Green Gables in the wrong province.

“It’s here!” the Us Weekly website excitedly announced this week. “Netflix has finally released a trailer for Anne. The story focuses on orphan Anne Shirley Cuthbert who is accidentally sent to a small Nova Scotia town to live wit…”

RECORD SCRATCH!

Of course, any Maritimer knows that the red-headed orphan came of age in Prince Edward Island and not Nova Scotia. And much like when the definition of Maritimes gets mistakenly expanded to include Newfoundland & Labrador, the culprits quickly got a multi-pronged offensive on geographical correctness.