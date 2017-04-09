Halifax council to debate asking province to lower residential speed limits

Forty could soon be the new 50 after a debate at Halifax regional council this week.

Council will debate a motion Tuesday from its transportation committee recommending it ask the province to lower minimum speed limits in Halifax Regional Municipality’s residential areas to 40 km/h from the current minimum of 50 km/h.

“What we’ve heard from many residents is that they believe – and a number of councilors agree with it – that the speed limits on a cul-de-sac, on a residential side street … probably shouldn’t be the same speed limit as a main thoroughfare,” Coun. Tim Outhit said in an interview.

Outhit argues other cities across Canada have made the change on select streets, and he thinks Halifax is lagging behind in making streets safer for residents.

But according to the staff report coming to council on Tuesday, there is little evidence, at least in this province, that reducing the speed limit actually reduces average speeds.

Studies in 2003 and 2013 found no evidence that lower speed limits actually resulted in lower speeds, and the 2013 study recommended education about the dangers of high speeds, rather than lower speed limits.

“Improperly set speed limits, particularly those that are set too low, produce an environment where users feel more secure, when they, in actuality, are no safer than previous,” the staff report says of the study’s findings.

“Therefore, education of elected officials and the general public on the differences between safety and security and the need for reasoned application of speed controls guided by engineering analysis is critical to increasing the safety of all road users.”

But to Outhit it comes down to “common sense.”

“Perhaps part of it is feel-good,” he said. “But I think actually it gives the traffic authority the tools to use some common sense here, and say, ‘Should a cul-de-sac be the same speed as Connaught Avenue?’”

Outhit said a large part of the problem with 50 km/h speed limits is that drivers can get away with travelling at 60 or 65 km/h before getting a speeding ticket, based on leniency in the court system, “and what people are saying is that’s too fast for conditions on residential streets.”

“So now if the courts are still giving a 10-km leeway, then at least it’ll be down to a reasonable speed,” he said, referring to the proposed 40 km/h limit.

The staff report says the provincial government wants an engineering study along with any request to lower the residential speed limit, but Outhit thinks it’s ready to say yes.

“I think that there’s been a lot of discussion, a lot of studying done, and I think the province is just waiting for the official ask,” he said.

Also coming to council on Tuesday: Halifax’s 2017 budget

Regional council will debate the municipality’s proposed 2017 budget on Tuesday, including a 1.8 per cent residential tax hike for Haligonians.

Municipal staff will present to council the proposed operating and capital budgets.

The proposed operating budget is $894.3 million, including police, fire and transit services, along with the rest of the municipal departments. The proposed capital budget for the coming year is $187.2 million, and includes $14.65 million for renovations to the Dartmouth Sportsplex, $7.7 million for the Dartmouth multi-pad, $10.6 for new ferries and more.