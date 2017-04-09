Halifax taxi driver assaulted, robbed in Dartmouth by four teens: police

A Halifax taxi driver was assaulted and robbed by a group of young men early Saturday, police say.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the intersection of Primrose Street and Victoria Road in Dartmouth as a passerby called in that a taxi driver was being assaulted, according to a Halifax Regional Police release.

The taxi driver had stopped in the area with four male passengers who had been picked up in Halifax.

One of the men initially attacked the victim, a 49-year-old Halifax man, with a knife and then they all began to physically assault him, police said.

The suspects rummaged through the vehicle and took some of the victim’s personal effects, a sum of money and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the attackers are described as three white males and one black male, all about 17-18 years old.