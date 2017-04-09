In Photos: Historic 100th Vimy ceremony captured by Halifax photographer

More than 20,000 people, most of them Canadians, attended a solemn ceremony Sunday to commemorate a World War I battle in northern France that remains indelibly etched on Canada's national identity 100 years after it happened.
Halifax photographer Mike Dembeck was at the historic Vimy Ridge Sunday to capture the ceremony for Metro Halifax and also a Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate in the West Flanders region of Belgium earlier in the weekend.
Canadian soldiers march past a hillside of army boots placed to commemeriate the war dead during the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge Ceremony in Vimy, France. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
Canada lost 3,600 soldiers and had over 7,000 injured during the three-day battle. Largely because of its military achievement in northern France, the North American country was a separate signatory to the treaty that ended World War I.
The battle and victory have become an important part of Canada's identity, symbolizing the shift from a former British colony to an independent nation. The site, which in 1922 became a piece of Canadian territory on French soil, is a revered national symbol, one featured on the back of Canada's $20 bill to this day.
Members of the Indigenous drumming group The Sons of Membertou perform during the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge Cereomony in Vimy, France. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
An Indigenous dancer performs during the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge Ceremony in Vimy, France. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
Dignitaries arrive to the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge Ceremony in Vimy, France. Top - left to right - Prince Harry of Wales, Duke of Cambridge Prince Williams, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - bottom (l-r) French Present Francois Hollande, Canadian Governor General David Johnston and Charles, Prince of Wales. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
Members of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets bow their heads during a minute of silence during the Last Post at the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge Ceremony in Vimy, France. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
The audience stands during a playing of the Last Post at the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge Ceremony in Vimy, France. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
Students from Cole Harbour High School in Halifax lay a wreath for missing Canadian soldiers during a Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate in the West Flanders region of Belgium. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)
Members of the Durham Ontario Police Pipe and Drum Band participate in the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate in the West Flanders region of Belgium. (Mike Dembeck for Metro)