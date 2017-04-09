In Photos: Historic 100th Vimy ceremony captured by Halifax photographer

More than 20,000 people, most of them Canadians, attended a solemn ceremony Sunday to commemorate a World War I battle in northern France that remains indelibly etched on Canada's national identity 100 years after it happened.

Halifax photographer Mike Dembeck was at the historic Vimy Ridge Sunday to capture the ceremony for Metro Halifax and also a Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate in the West Flanders region of Belgium earlier in the weekend.

Canada lost 3,600 soldiers and had over 7,000 injured during the three-day battle. Largely because of its military achievement in northern France, the North American country was a separate signatory to the treaty that ended World War I.