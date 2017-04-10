Bay of Fundy fishermen lose court bid to stop testing of huge tidal turbines

HALIFAX — Fishermen opposed to the testing of large tidal-power turbines in the Bay of Fundy have failed to persuade a court that the project should not have been approved by Nova Scotia's environment minister.

The 175-member Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association had asked a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge to quash Margaret Miller's decision of June 20, 2016, saying it was unreasonable.

The fishermen argued that the federal Fisheries Department has pointed out "knowledge gaps" in the baseline scientific data provided to the government for an environmental monitoring program.

However, Justice Heather Robertson — in a decision released today — concluded the federal department had also decided the project could proceed because a so-called adaptive management approach would fill the knowledge gaps.

Robertson says "extraordinary efforts" were made to evaluate the risks associated with the project, led by Cape Sharp Tidal.