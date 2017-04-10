Poll: Hey Halifax, which Canadian NHL team are you rooting for in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

With five Canadian teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, there are plenty of options for a Halifax fan.

We're wondering, which team will you choose?

The Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, or Ottawa Senators? Or is it none of the above (ie. the Pittsburgh Penguins via Sidney Crosby, or the Boston Bruins via Brad Marchand)?

Let us know in the poll below.