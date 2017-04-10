News / Halifax

Poll: Hey Halifax, which Canadian NHL team are you rooting for in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

(Left to right) The Montreal Canadiens’ Max Pacioretty, The Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ James can Riemsdyk, the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, and the Ottawa Senators’ Chris Wideman.

Toronto Star and Canadian Press file

With five Canadian teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, there are plenty of options for a Halifax fan.

We're wondering, which team will you choose?

The Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, or Ottawa Senators? Or is it none of the above (ie. the Pittsburgh Penguins via Sidney Crosby, or the Boston Bruins via Brad Marchand)?

Let us know in the poll below.

