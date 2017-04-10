‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools

A Halifax parent says he’s worried students are being used as “pawns” in the conflict between teachers and the province after hearing spring sports could be cancelled at some junior high schools.

Craig Bethune is part of a concerned group of parents from Halifax Central and St. Agnes junior highs who said it was “quite disheartening” to hear their administrators say that physical education teachers won’t organize spring teams and events -- meaning sports like badminton, softball, and track and field are up in the air.

“There are some kids that can afford to play on club teams … but there are some kids that can’t afford to, and school sports at a junior high level basically is free,” Bethune said Monday.

“Unfortunately, that’s gone apparently.”

Bethune, who preferred not to specify which junior high his daughter attends, said he was told the public phys-ed teachers in the Citadel Zone -- a Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF) region -- agreed as a group to withdraw because team responsibilities fall outside their contract, and wanted to show unhappiness around the Liberals legislating a new contract ending work-to-rule in late February.

One solution could be having parents volunteer to organize and coach, since Bethune said he knows many who’d be willing to “step up.” He added that while he understands the collective agreement argument, the issue is between the province and the union.

“Why at this point are they making a stand by penalizing the kids outside the classroom? That’s what I don’t understand,” Bethune said.

However, it’s unclear just how many schools might be affected. Besides parents from Central and St. Agnes being directly told sports might be cancelled, there are about 10 other schools with junior high students in the Citadel Zone who compete amongst one another.

Doug Hadley, spokesperson with the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB), said they don’t keep track of which schools compete in which sports since it always changes. The NSSAF also couldn’t comment on whether some schools had dropped out of specific sports this spring, as they simply organize the athletic structure and schools participate when they have a team.

But the situation isn’t set in stone just yet, the principal for St. Agnes said Monday.

“These are complicated things to kind of navigate. We haven’t made any definitive decision, we’re having conversations, and a lot of it will be predicated on decisions that other schools make,” principal Brad McGowan said, adding he couldn’t comment on which specific schools are dealing with the same issue.

When asked when he was told about the teachers’ decision, McGowan said this is a “sport by sport situation” and there are many extracurriculars running inside the school, but when it comes to events outside the school “you’re only one piece of a larger story, and you know sports are the kind of thing that you can only play if there’s someone to play.”

Another concern is whether this move could stretch into next fall, Bethune said, since he was told his principal wasn’t sure whether this could be the “new normal.”