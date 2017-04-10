Halifax police ask for public's help finding missing man

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing international student from China.

Police say Jin Zhao, 27, was last seen a week ago, on April 3, at about 3:30 p.m. walking near Summer and Vernon streets, and was reported missing the next day.

Zhao is 5’9” tall, and weighs about 140 lbs., with short black hair and dark eyes.

Police do not believe he’s met with foul play, but say they’re concerned for his well-being.