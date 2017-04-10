Halifax's new Youth Advisory Committee hopes to weigh in on municipal decisions 'about our future'

After Halifax’s Youth Advisory Committee failed in 2013, some youth organizations are convincing Halifax regional council to give it another go.

Lilian Barraclough, a 19-year-old first year student at the University of King’s College, along with some other King’s and Halifax West High School students, presented a proposal to make sure that this new Youth Advisory Council is created by youth for youth.

“I think part of our role, as well being involved in this process, is ensuring that it actually happens and that it doesn't fall through the cracks,” she said Monday.

Barraclough said that young people often don’t feel welcome in municipal processes.

“Youth are not really educated about the process and don't necessarily know how to go about doing that, and you're meeting with six councillors who are 30 or 40 years older than you in the council chambers,” said Barraclough.

In February, she presented an environmental report card to City Hall. One thing she rated was formal youth involvement in decision making: something that’s lacking in Halifax.

She is working with iMatter, an an international youth climate action organization that gives support and resources to youth work within their municipalities. Barraclough started the Halifax chapter this year.

Riel Bjerke-Clarke, another member of iMatter Halifax, feels the Youth Advisory Council will get youth involved in making decisions that will affect Halifax in 20 years.

“It could just get youth involved from a younger age, which would be really helpful to have a more sustained youth voice in the municipal government about decisions that are being made about our future,” said Riel Bjerke-Clarke.

Charlotte Kiddell, chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students Nova Scotia, said that a Youth Advisory Council could be an exciting way for students in Halifax to influence municipal issues that have a big impact on their lives.

She says that students are keen to engage in municipal issues that affect them, “from affordable housing to food security to fair wages,” Kiddell said.

But recommendations about these topics “without a youth voice around the table may not be championed at the municipal level,” she added.