'It's disgusting:' Halifax woman on the litter she sees from her apartment window

Toni Stewart walked along the road across from Halifax West High School on Monday, as she did the day before, pointing at spots where massive heaps of garbage had accumulated.

"It gets worse," she added.

Stewart, originally from Vancouver, was out for a walk Sunday near her new apartment when she noticed "bit after bit" of trash strewn in the ditches. She thought about getting a garbage bag and picking some up along her way. As she rounded the corner, she realized she would need at least 20 bags.

Stewart said she was "dismayed" and could even see the litter from her apartment window, not something she was used to in Vancouver.

"Look at this. It's disgusting," she said, looking at mounds of coffee cups and bags.

Because of the location and the amount of fast food, Stewart thinks students from the high school may be responsible. And not just one or two, she said.

"It's a lot of people not getting the message."

Stewart contacted the school board and the Halifax West principal with no response. She thinks there are things the school could be doing to teach students about going green.

Signs with messages saying 'No dumping' would be a good start, Stewart thinks.

"That's what they do in B.C, and I think it helps 'guilt' people to see that it's not wanted."

Another valuable lesson would be making groups of students take garbage bags outside and clean up the mess, Stewart said.

"If someone picks it up for them, it would be like their mom cleaning their room."

Halifax Regional School Board spokesperson Doug Hadley said with a student body of 1,500 students, the nearby soccer complex and the library, there is a lot of traffic in the Halifax West High School area where garbage can build up.

Hadley told the Metro during a phone interview that the school does two area ground clean ups over the year, in both the spring and fall. He believes the litter Stewart found was built up over the winter while there was still snow.

Although it may not just be the kids to blame, Stewart hopes her bringing the problem to light will open people's eyes.