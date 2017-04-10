Nova Scotia man caught going 200 km/h on Highway 104

A 20-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he was caught going 200 km/h on Highway 104.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they saw the vehicle speeding near Marshy Hope, between New Glasgow and Antigonish, on Sunday just after 4:30 p.m., and then saw the vehicle passing vehicles in a no passing zone.

Police say the driver then lost control trying to make a left turn off the highway in Barney’s River, went through a guard rail, and down a hill.

They say the vehicle was damaged, but the driver was not injured.