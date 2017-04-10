Spring has finally sprung: Record-high temperatures forecast for Halifax this week

It's time to dig out the bikinis and wipe the dust off your sunglasses, according to Environment Canada.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected for Tuesday, with a forecasted high of 20 C.

You may also want to grab the sunscreen while you're at it, since the UV index is expected to be 6 or high.

More sure signs that spring has sprung and is finally here to stay are the expected temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. They will both be in the double digits, with a predicted 16 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.