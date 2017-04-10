News / Halifax

Spring has finally sprung: Record-high temperatures forecast for Halifax this week

Environment Canada is forecasting double-digit temperatures for Halifax for the rest of the week.

Two pedestrians take advantage of the nice weather on Monday to walk up Citadel Hill.

It's time to dig out the bikinis and wipe the dust off your sunglasses, according to Environment Canada.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected for Tuesday, with a forecasted high of 20 C.

You may also want to grab the sunscreen while you're at it, since the UV index is expected to be 6 or high.

More sure signs that spring has sprung and is finally here to stay are the expected temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. They will both be in the double digits, with a predicted 16 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.

A 30 per cent chance of showers is also expected for Thursday, but at least it's not snow.

