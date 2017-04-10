Property owned by ‘Survivor’ winner Richard Hatch sold at tax sale in Nova Scotia

Another one of a former “Survivor” winner’s Cape Breton properties has gone down the hatch.

Dale Young of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality tax department confirmed there was a successful bidder on a property owned by Richard Hatch up for tax sale Thursday.

“Yes it was sold,” she said, noting that she could not confirm the amount it sold for because the paperwork was not yet finalized.

The property was a small piece of land on MacDonald Crescent in Sydney Mines with $3,644.17 owing in taxes.

It was one of 17 pieces of property, including some in Donkin, Sydney, Glace Bay and New Waterford, that Hatch purchased at a CBRM tax sale in 2002.

Young said they can’t reveal how many of those properties are still owned by Hatch, a native of Newport, Rhode Island, due to the privacy act.

She said 100-150 of CBRM properties that are two years in arrears are placed on tax sale at a time.

Hatch was the $1-million winner of the first reality “Survivor” show in 2000 and gained notoriety from his outspoken manner and spending the majority of the television show walking around naked.

Hatch’s Cape Breton properties have slowly been surfacing in tax sale, including land on York Street in Sydney in January 2013 with $2,722.45 in taxes owing. It was listed as “an immediate deed,” which meant he owed more than six years of taxes at the time and the successful bidder would have immediate ownership.

The Cape Breton post visited MacDonald Crescent in Sydney Mines on Friday and found “Survivor” fans.

“My whole family are fans and we’ve been watching it together as long as I can remember,” said Kyla Banks, 25, whose parents live next door to Hatch’s former piece of property.

“I live on Main Street and go over to their house every Wednesday to watch it with them. We don’t ever miss it.”

Banks said they had lived on MacDonald Crescent for 18 years and nothing was ever done with that piece of land.

“There was someone who came around years ago asking about it interested in putting a duplex on it.”

She said her parents later became interested in the property and her father researched and at that time discovered it was owned by Hatch.

“Yes, that made for interesting conversation,” she added, laughing.