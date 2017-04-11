American woman makes unexpected guilty plea in Halifax mall murder plot case
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — An American woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that envisioned the use of rifles and gas bombs to kill shoppers at a food court in a Halifax mall.
Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, was one of three people involved in the plan to shoot shoppers at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the city's west end.
Chris Hansen, a spokeswoman for the public prosecution service, says the plea by the 25-year-old woman was unexpected and came during a routine appearance before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
Souvannarath had plotted the attack with Randall Steven Shepherd, who made his guilty plea last November to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
An agreed statement of facts has said that Shepherd and Souvannarath, along with James Gamble, a 19-year-old man found dead in his Halifax-area home, had planned to attack the mall on Valentine's Day in 2015.
Most Popular
-
‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'