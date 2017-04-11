'Times are changing:' Anti-violence activist in Halifax hopeful one year after gun-related homicides

Almost one year after a single week of gun violence took the lives of three young black men, a local anti-violence activist believes there’s reason for optimism.

Of the 12 homicides that happened in Halifax in 2016, six of the victims were black men under the age of 30. Four of those murders took place in less than one month, between March 29 and April 23.

So far this year, there have been no homicides in the city.

“I think we’re moving more towards a place where residents now understand that we all have a role to play in reducing the amount of homicides,” said Carlos Beals, an outreach worker with CeaseFire Halifax.

“I’m happy to see that sort of cultural shift in terms of people understanding that we have a ‘responsibility’ for safer streets and not a ‘right’ to safer streets.”

Beals believes everyone, from residents to the business community, need to play an active role in helping address some of the root causes of the gun violence that plagued the city.

“I think unfortunately when you see what we saw last year, that’s what prompts the conversation. We’ve seen young people being oppressed for so long, especially different marginalized communities,” he said.

“They have been oppressed for way too long and so now we’re just starting to see the discourse and people starting to dig deeper and to figure out what the root cause of all of this is.”

Beals said last year’s spate of gun violence prompted more people to become involved. He believes appropriate resources must be allocated to ensure a proactive, not reactive, approach.

“We need to make sure we have a robust solution in dealing with violence and crime in our streets,” he said.

“I think times are changing…Let’s hope it stays on the path of no homicides.”

Halifax Regional Police said the majority of last year’s homicides were not random and involved people known to each other.

Const. Dianne Penfound said when police become aware of individuals or groups resorting to violence, they “relentlessly pursue them.”

“Our goal is to change behaviour so we can suppress the violence. We also reach out to citizens and community groups who may have influence, with the hopes of diffusing hostilities,” she said.