Canada Day in Halifax to be held on the Common with concert, Citadel Hill fireworks

Canada Day will be a major event this year at the Halifax Common with fireworks, live music and more as part of the Canada 150 celebrations.

An information report from the Parks & Recreation Department before council on Tuesday outlines plans for the free July 1 festival in Halifax (“We Are Canadian - Nous Sommes Canadiens”), a departure from recent years when major concerts were held at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth.

“The successful history of delivering large scale events at the Commons was a determining factor, as staff considered the safest and most accessible site to hold an event of this significance and audience numbers,” the report said, adding crowds are expected to reach more than 40,000 people during peak times.

Since Halifax received a “significant grant” from Canadian Heritage to fund the event as one of the 19 landmark cities recognized as “epicentres” for Canada 150 celebrations, the festival can offer much more than in past years.

The event will begin at noon and last until midnight at the Halifax Central Common, where there will be a main stage for the evening concert featuring a line-up of “nationally recognized Canadian talent.” There will also be a second stage during the day for local multi-cultural performances, plus other family and kid areas.

A fireworks show is planned to go up over Citadel Hill, and the view from the Commons means people can watch the fireworks without having to leave the event site.

Although, for those who love the harbour view, there’s four other fireworks shows on the Halifax Waterfront this summer, including Natal Day.

Headliners are still being confirmed, but similar to the New Year’s Eve enhanced program in Halifax, the additional grant means the city can access musical artists that “until now that have been out of reach within the annual budget.”

Besides the festival site at the Commons, other Canada Day events across HRM will include Bedford Days, Sackville Patriot Days and “countless other community festivals.”