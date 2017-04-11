Halifax non-profit giving out hundreds of free prom gowns after work-to-rule uncertainty

Although it was tough for a Halifax group giving out free prom dresses to promote themselves this year, things are back on track in time for grad season.

During work-to-rule, which ended at the end of February with a legislated contract, the Glass Slipper couldn’t let girls in financial need know they were an option.

Their posters in schools were taken down, forcing student volunteers to inform other students of what the organization offers.

Glass Slipper collects used prom dresses and distributes them to girls who wouldn’t be able to afford them otherwise.

Lynda Ofume, co-founder of the organization, said work-to-rule has also limited the fundraising for proms.

“Schools are still having proms, but the budgets are much smaller than last year,” said Ofume in an interview on Tuesday.

This is the organization’s second year doing the giveaway.

Last year the group distributed around 200-300 dresses to girls in need, while this year they have received around 200-250 to give out.

The giveaway will be on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road. There will be refreshments and fitting rooms to try on the dresses, said Ofume.

“We want to give them the whole prom dress experience,” she said.