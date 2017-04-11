Slow it down: Halifax council votes in favour of lowering speed limit request

A local sustainability group is happy with a regional council decision to ask for lower residential speed limits, but says it’s just the first step to creating safer streets in Halifax.

During its meeting on Tuesday, council voted 16-1 in favour of writing a letter to the province to ask that the minimum speed limit in residential districts be reduced to 40 km/h from the current 50 km/h limit.

“This is sort of just the jumping point, I think,” Ecology Action Centre sustainable transportation coordinator Eliza Jackson said in an interview. “But it does give us that freedom to start designing roads for slower speeds.”

Jackson said the municipality should start to design narrower streets, and use features like bump-outs and chicanes to slow traffic.

But reducing the speed limit without doing anything else wouldn’t be as effective, she said.

“Just signing for 40 km and not having the streets design or the enforcement to support it will mean that it might not be as effective as having all three of those things together,” Jackson said.

The municipal staff report before council said there was little evidence that reducing speed limits actually reduced speeds, but traffic coordinator Taso Koutroulakis said Tuesday a new study coming from the province may show a reduction of a few km/h.

He also said that if the province does say yes to the request, it doesn’t mean all streets would end up with 40 km/h speed limits; the municipality would have the power to set limits higher than 40 km/h.

