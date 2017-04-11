Cheers to spring: Some Halifax patios open while others delayed

If you’re itching to toss your winter coat into storage and drink a beer outside, patios around the city will soon be here to help.

Gahan House has already kicked off patio season. “The sun is out and our patio is.....Open!!! You deserve a cold beer on a waterfront patio! #treatyourself,” they tweeted on Tuesday.

Your Father’s Moustache’s rooftop patio is set to open on May 1, weather permitting. The first nice day in May, you can grab a beer and pub fare on their patio overlooking Spring Garden Road.

Also on Spring Garden, Stillwell Beer Garden is set to open for their second year on the May long weekend, said Laura MacDonald, one of the co-owners of Stillwell.

Since they don’t have a whole lot to set up this year, she said they’re pretty flexible about when they’re opening: if it’s nice enough before the May long weekend, Stillwell’s outdoor beer and barbeque will come back earlier.

After closing their outdoor winterized Fire and Ice Bar at the end of March, the Bicycle Thief will open their summer patio on the May long weekend for wine, cocktails, beer and food by the water.

The Stubborn Goat Beer Garden’s opening date has been pushed to June 1 because of construction on the waterfront.

In their second year on the harbour, Joe McGuinness, general manager of the Stubborn Goat beer garden, says that they’re still looking forward to a busy summer between Canada 150 events and the Tall Ships Regatta.

More ways to enjoy the sunshine:

If you’re looking for other ways to enjoy spring, Halifax has some more options to get you outside.

-The Public Gardens have opened their gates for this week’s nice weather for people looking to take in the first few flowers of the year. The official opening date is Friday but until then, you can take a stroll weather permitting.

-The Oval is back open this week for rollerblading, skateboarding, biking and scooters. Grab your helmet, your wheels (or rent them there) and get some exercise in the sunshine.

- If you’re hungry while out and about, look for one of the region’s dozen or so food trucks that serve everything from fries, deluxe hot dogs, sandwiches, donuts and more.