Nova Scotia woman dies in fatal fire, man escapes: police

Police in Cape Breton are investigating a fatal house fire.
Inverness District RCMP were called to Glencoe around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to respond to a fire on MacKinnon Road, a RCMP news release said.
The Mabou Fire Department and paramedics were already at the scene when police arrived.
A 56-year-old man escaped from the upstairs, and was taken to hospital then later released.
Police say a 49-year-old woman died in the home.
Both were residents of Glencoe.
The RCMP is investigating the cause of the fire alongside the Fire Marshal. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220
