Nova Scotia woman dies in fatal fire, man escapes: police

Police in Cape Breton are investigating a fatal house fire.

Inverness District RCMP were called to Glencoe around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to respond to a fire on MacKinnon Road, a RCMP news release said.

The Mabou Fire Department and paramedics were already at the scene when police arrived.

A 56-year-old man escaped from the upstairs, and was taken to hospital then later released.

Police say a 49-year-old woman died in the home.

Both were residents of Glencoe.