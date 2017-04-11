News / Halifax

RCMP charge Ontario man with impaired driving, speeding, on Nova Scotia highway

The 42-year-old was clocked at 170 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

An Ontario man is facing charges of impaired driving and speeding after being stopped by RCMP on a Nova Scotia highway on Monday morning.

In a media release, RCMP said the 42-year-old Ontario resident was travelling 170 km/h when he was stopped near Mount Thom. The posted speed limit was 110 km/h.

After showing signs of impairment, the driver was arrested. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol reading was at nearly twice the legal limit.

He faces charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg, driving while suspended, and speeding.

The man is scheduled to appear in Pictou provinical court on July 10.

