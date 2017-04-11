Student from Pakistan says he was scammed out of savings under threat of arrest

HALIFAX — An international student studying at a Halifax university says he lost $6,000 in a telephone scam involving accusations that he was a terrorist and would be arrested if he didn't comply.

Mehran Durrani, who is from Pakistan, says he feels "violated" after getting a phone call from someone claiming to be from Immigration Canada on March 28.

He says the caller knew his address and told him he was suspected of being involved in terrorist activity.

During the conversation, he also got a call from a number he believed was from the Halifax Regional Police and was told he was going to be arrested within a couple of hours.

Durrani, who works two jobs, told Global News he became increasingly worried when they told him he was being watched, leading him to transfer money for what was described as legal help from the United States.

Const. Diane Penfound says police are investigating the matter, but adds that these kinds of cases are difficult because it's hard to determine where the calls originated.

A crowdfunding campaign started by one of Durrani's friends has raised $5,447 so far.