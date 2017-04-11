Two men charged with aggravated assault following incident in Dartmouth

Two Halifax men have been charged with aggravated assault after an incident in Dartmouth on Monday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to an incident on Westwood Drive at 8:50 p.m. They found a 36-year-old man from Dartmouth on scene with injuries to his face. He was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim got into a verbal altercation with a man who he briefly chased when another man intervened. The two men then assaulted the victim.

Officers got descriptions of the suspects who had run into a nearby house.

At about 2:19 a.m., police executed a search warrant at the house on Westwood Drive and arrested the two men. Police believe the victim and the suspects knew each other.