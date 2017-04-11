Two men charged with aggravated assault following incident in Dartmouth
A 36-year-old man sustained injuries to his face during the assault.
Two Halifax men have been charged with aggravated assault after an incident in Dartmouth on Monday night.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to an incident on Westwood Drive at 8:50 p.m. They found a 36-year-old man from Dartmouth on scene with injuries to his face. He was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the victim got into a verbal altercation with a man who he briefly chased when another man intervened. The two men then assaulted the victim.
Officers got descriptions of the suspects who had run into a nearby house.
At about 2:19 a.m., police executed a search warrant at the house on Westwood Drive and arrested the two men. Police believe the victim and the suspects knew each other.
Brandon Jordon Lawrence, 24, and Marcel David Lawrence, 25, both of Dartmouth, each face charges of aggravated assault. They are expected to appear in Halifax provincial court today.