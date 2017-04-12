From egg hunts to free gelato: 5 things to do in Halifax this Easter weekend

Egg hunt: Hop into the Easter festivities at the downtown Dartmouth Easter egg hunt this Saturday. Collect chocolates and treats with the kids as you go from shop to shop, from noon until 2 p.m. Each participating retailer will have a sign on the window, and they encourage you to come early to get the best selection of goodies. The Easter bunny himself will be making an appearance in the downtown area, with pictures and hugs welcome.

Cold treats: What's better than enjoying a nice scoop of gelato over the weekend? Free gelato. The Humani-T café is hosting a Free Gelato Day at both of its Halifax locations – 5755 Young St. and 1451 South Park St. on Saturday. Both will be serving from 2 to 8 p.m.. Donations to the charity, Hope for Wildlife, are encouraged. Hope for Wildlife is a non-profit organization that rehabilitates and releases injured or orphaned wildlife, researches and educates the public.

Drive-in night: You really can't go wrong with a movie night. The Halifax Music Co-op is hosting a drive-in styled movie night fundraiser, complete with big screens, concession stands and theatre style seats. Two or three movies will be played from 7 p.m. until 12 am on Saturday, and entry is by donation, with 5$ encouraged. The movies have yet to be announced, but you can cast your votes on their event Facebook page - HMC at the Drive-in: Movie Night Fundraiser. And don’t forget to BYO blankets and pillows.

Guided walk: After a weekend full of inhaling chocolate and Easter dinners, you may want to work it all off while also getting some fresh air. A Lake Charles guided walk is scheduled for 10 a.m on Sunday, hosted by the Dartmouth Volksmarch Club. Walkers will be meeting at the Shubie Park Campground parking lot, and there will be a 6 kilometre and a 10 kilometre trek.