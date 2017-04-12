Halifax Ferry Terminal 'refresh' construction getting underway
The first phase of the refresh project focuses on the ferry ramp landing area and retail space.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that construction of the Halifax Ferry Terminal refresh project will begin on Thursday.
In a media release, an HRM spokesman said the first phase of the project will focus on the ferry ramp landing area and retail space.
The work will include a refreshed lobby space, renovations for janitorial and storage space and a new tourism kiosk. Construction is expected to take up to eight weeks.
Work on the project’s second phase begins this fall. That work will include a new entry vestibule, security kiosk, a refurbished lobby and waiting areas. It will also include renovations to washrooms and passenger waiting areas.
Ferry operations and scheduling will continue as usual through the construction period. Impacted areas within the terminal will be separated to protect passengers and to minimize noise and dust.
The completed project is expected to be about $1 million dollars. It is being cost-shared by the municipality and the federal government.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Slow it down: Halifax council votes in favour of lowering speed limit request
-
Cheers to spring: Some Halifax patios open while others delayed
-
United flight proves you should forget what the boss says and just be good to one another: Mochama
-
Abu Sayyaf leader linked to beheadings of Canadians killed in Philippines