Halifax Ferry Terminal 'refresh' construction getting underway

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that construction of the Halifax Ferry Terminal refresh project will begin on Thursday.

In a media release, an HRM spokesman said the first phase of the project will focus on the ferry ramp landing area and retail space.

The work will include a refreshed lobby space, renovations for janitorial and storage space and a new tourism kiosk. Construction is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Work on the project’s second phase begins this fall. That work will include a new entry vestibule, security kiosk, a refurbished lobby and waiting areas. It will also include renovations to washrooms and passenger waiting areas.

Ferry operations and scheduling will continue as usual through the construction period. Impacted areas within the terminal will be separated to protect passengers and to minimize noise and dust.