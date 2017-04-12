Sackville woman arrested for impaired driving three times in three weeks

A Lower Sackville woman is facing charges after being arrested for impaired driving three times in three weeks.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, the most recent incident happened Monday just before 8:30 p.m., when a resident reported a car driving in the wrong direction down Sackville Drive.

The vehicle continued onto Cobequid Road, where it was involved in a head-on-collision with another car. The suspect then continued driving, causing a third vehicle to swerve and avoid being hit, resulting in minor damage.

The RCMP found the suspect's vehicle in a nearby parking lot, and the suspect then tried to ram the police car with her vehicle. An officer on-scene was able to react quickly and avoid a collision.

The suspect's vehicle went into a ditch, and she was taken into custody. She was also not injured.

The 54-year-old Lower Sackville woman faces the following charges: Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Refusal to Provide Breath Sample, Failing to Stop at Scene of Accident, Flight from Police Officer, and Failing to Comply with an Undertaking.

Police provided no details about the woman's other two recent arrests.

