Sidney Crosby tops official NHL jersey sales in regular season

Jersey sales are in for the 2016-2017 NHL regular season, and guess who’s number one?

That’d be everyone’s favourite Cole Harbour native, Sidney Crosby.

Moving up from the 8th spot in the 2015-2016 regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain beat out every other player for the top spot.

In a news release on Wednesday, the NHL said jersey sales are up 11 per cent on their shop NHL.com for this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews captured the fourth spot in his rookie season. Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were second and third respectively.