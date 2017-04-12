Tall ships sailing into Halifax this summer with big events planned

The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta is coming to Halifax for four days of free concerts, Nova Scotian food and a celebration of the province’s history.

About 30 tall ships will be coming into port in Halifax on July 28. They will be docked on the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts from July 29 to August 1.

To kick off the ships’ Halifax stay, Natalie MacMaster and Symphony Nova Scotia are hosting a free concert on George’s Island July 29.

Taste of Nova Scotia is the Regatta’s provincial culinary partner, featuring a diner series on George’s Island, a family picnic on McNab’s Island on Saturday and a fish cake breakfast on Monday.

Halifax will also have fireworks every night of the stay and heritage programming on Citadel Hill, the boardwalk and on George’s Island. There’s also an array of other events involving pirates, shipbuilding, and buskers.

The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta is an international sail race that begins Thursday in Royal Greenwich, United Kingdom. It’s run by Sail Training International, an organization that teaches youth from around the world to sail.

The provincial government is contributing $1.5 million towards the event.

Waterfront Development said the Tall Ships Regatta brought $32 million in direct benefits to the provincial economy in 2009. The organization believes this year could be bigger because of Canada 150 and the fact there are more ships.