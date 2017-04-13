A list of Atlantic Canadian newspapers included in the Transcontinental deal

HALIFAX — Canada's oldest independent newspaper has bought the newspaper assets of Transcontinental Media in Atlantic Canada. The Halifax Chronicle Herald said Thursday that a new company, SaltWire Network, will comprise 27 Transcontinental newspapers, the novanewsnow.com website and the Herald's own publications.

Here are the Transcontinental newspapers included in the deal, according to SaltWire Network:

The Advertiser (Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.)

Amherst News, (Amherst, N.S.)

The Annapolis Valley Register (Kentville, N.S.)

The Aurora (Labrador City, N.L.)

The Gander Beacon (Gander, N.L.)

Cape Breton Post, (Sydney, N.S.)

The Citizen Record, (Amherst, N.S.)

Colchester Weekly News, (Truro, N.S.)

The Compass, (Carbonear, N.L.)

The Guardian, (Charlottetown, P.E.I.)

The Gulf News, (Port aux Basques, N.L.)

The Journal-Pioneer, (Summerside, P.E.I.)

The Labradorian, (Labrador, N.L.)

The News, (New Glasgow, N.S.)

The Northern Pen, (St. Anthony, N.L.)

The Nor'wester, (Springdale, N.L.)

The Packet, (Clarenville, N.L.)

The Pilot, (Lewisporte, N.L.)

The Queens County Advance, (Liverpool, N.S.)

Sackville Tribune Post, (Sackville, N.B.)

The Southern Gazette, (Marystown, N.L.)

The Telegram, (St. John's, N.L.)

The Tri-County Extra, (Yarmouth, N.S.)

Tri-County Vanguard, (Yarmouth, N.S.)

Truro Daily News, (Truro, N.S.)

Valley Journal Advertiser, (Kentville, N.S.)

The Western Star, (Corner Brook, N.L)

---

The deal also includes the website novanewsnow.com (Kentville, N.S.)

---

The following printing plants are now owned by SaltWire Network Inc.:

Austin Dr. in St. John's, N.L.

Columbus Dr. in St. John's, N.L.

West St. in Corner Brook, N.L.

George St. in Sydney, N.S.